K.S. Alagiri hits out at BJP TN unit over PM security breach incident

The Congress leader said the BJP TN unit was only holding protests to divert attention from the truth

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K . S. Alagiri, on Saturday, alleged that the BJP Tamil Nadu unit was trying to divert attention from the truth in the security breach incident during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab.

In a statement, he said the narrative being created that the security breach was an assassination plot was political drama. The BJP Tamil Nadu unit protesting by blocking roads and offering prayers in temples was a ploy to hide the truth about the incident, Mr. Alagiri said.

Mr. Alagiri alleged that the Prime Minister’s Punjab meeting was not cancelled due to the farmers’ protest, but due to lack of a sufficient crowd for his meeting. To hide this, BJP leaders are enacting a drama stating that it was a threat to the Prime Minister’s life and had given petition to the Governor.

Condemning the Centre’s attempt to bring down the Congress government in Punjab, Mr. Alagiri said on January 10, the district presidents of the State unit would submit a petition to the respective Collectors explaining the truth and urging it to be sent to the Governor.