K.S. Alagiri criticises Annamalai’s remark against resolution on farm laws

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Tuesday charged that the BJP was “anti-farmer.”

He was reacting to remarks made by BJP State president K. Annamalai, and Union Minister of State L. Murugan, against the special resolution adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, seeking the repeal of the three Central farm laws.

Mr. Alagiri hailed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and welcomed the resolution. The farm laws don’t give guarantees on Minimum Support Price and would affect the livelihood of farmers and pave way for “Adani and Ambani to take over” the procurement process, he alleged.

Mr. Alagiri also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving more importance to Sanskrit, than other regional languages including Tamil. The Congress and other “secular parties” would defeat Mr. Modi’s “autocratic style of functioning”, which is trying to enforce things like One Nation, One language, One Market, One election, One entrance test, he added.

Mr. Alagiri also hit out at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on the National Monetisation Pipeline plan. “The previous UPA government was not against privatisation. Privatisation was done after debate and consultation. It never tried to privatise the Railways,” he noted.

Mr. Alagiri said the Tamil Nadu Congress would undertake a campaign against the National Monetisation Pipeline plan.