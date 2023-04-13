HamberMenu
K.S. Alagiri condemns omission of Maulana Azad reference in NCERT textbook

Modi government is attempting to distort history, says TNCC leader

April 13, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
K.S. Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday strongly condemned the omission of reference to Maulana Azad, freedom fighter and India’s first Education Minister, from a revised political science textbook published by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

In a statement, he pointed out that Azad also played an important role in evolving the Indian Constitution.

Mr. Alagiri noted that the BJP government at the Centre had stopped the Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF), a scholarship for students from minority communities that was launched during the UPA regime.

He alleged that the Narendra Modi government was attempting to distort history and saffronise education. People won’t accept such attempts, he added.

