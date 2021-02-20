K.S. Alagiri condemns manner of arrest of Karur MP Jothimani

The TN Congress Committee president said the scenes of the MP’s arrest made one think there was an authoritarian government ruling the State

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri strongly condemned the manner in which the party’s Karur MP S. Jothimani was arrested for staging a protest against the decision to replace a 70-year old Mahatma Gandhi’s bust-sized statue with a new bronze one.

In a statement, he pointed out that the scenes of her arrest makes one think that there is an authoritarian government ruling the State, which is against the principles of democracy.

Mr. Alagiri urged the State government to immediately release Jothimani and also to ensure Mahatma Gandhi’s statue was constructed of fine quality.