Tamil Nadu

K.S. Alagiri condemns manner of arrest of Karur MP Jothimani

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri strongly condemned the manner in which the party’s Karur MP S. Jothimani was arrested for staging a protest against the decision to replace a 70-year old Mahatma Gandhi’s bust-sized statue with a new bronze one.

In a statement, he pointed out that the scenes of her arrest makes one think that there is an authoritarian government ruling the State, which is against the principles of democracy.

Mr. Alagiri urged the State government to immediately release Jothimani and also to ensure Mahatma Gandhi’s statue was constructed of fine quality.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2021 2:22:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/ks-alagiri-condemns-manner-of-arrest-of-karur-mp-jothimani/article33887155.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY