K.S. Alagiri campaigns in Gandhinagar constituency

May 06, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K.S. Alagiri campaigned on Friday in Gandhinagar constituency, where Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao is contesting as a candidate. He was accompanied by TNCC vice president A. Gopanna, AICC OBC wing secretary Mohan Naidu, and general secretaries MMDA Gopi, Thapathi S. Bhaskar, and S. Ranjith Kumar during the campaign. ADVERTISEMENT

