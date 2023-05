May 06, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K.S. Alagiri campaigned on Friday in Gandhinagar constituency, where Karnataka Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao is contesting as a candidate.

He was accompanied by TNCC vice president A. Gopanna, AICC OBC wing secretary Mohan Naidu, and general secretaries MMDA Gopi, Thapathi S. Bhaskar, and S. Ranjith Kumar during the campaign.