K.S. Alagiri calls for CBI probe into alleged corruption in TN Transport Department

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday urged the State government to recommend a CBI probe into alleged corrupt practices in the Transport Department.

The Congress leader was reacting to raids conducted at 16 Regional Transport Office (RTO) checkposts and one police checkpost by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in the border districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, where unaccounted for money was seized.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri contended that similar corrupt practices would have taken place in other RTOs as well. He also alleged that such corruption would not have taken place without the backing of the State Transport Minister, and said he was responsible.

This should not stop only with a DVAC probe, but a CBI probe is needed to bring out the role of the Transport Minister and other officials in the corruption, Mr. Alagiri said. He also warned if the State government does not come forward to recommend a CBI probe, his party would seek a CBI probe through the legal route.

