K.S. Alagiri calls BJP government ‘farcical’

CHENNAI

29 December 2021 01:20 IST

The BJP government at the Centre is a farcical government and people will see more farcical schemes in the coming days, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri said on Tuesday.

He said the schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not benefit anyone. “Who benefited from demonetisation? Did the country benefit? The farm laws — the farmers fought in the Gandhian way for one year and he had to take them back. You didn’t even discuss the withdrawal in Parliament. Parliament is there for discussion, which is what the Opposition parties wanted. But you didn’t allow any discussion. This is a farcical government,” he said.

Interacting with journalists after hoisting the party flag at Satyamurthy Bhavan on the occasion of the 137th foundation day, he accused Mr. Modi of belittling former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Thanks to Nehru’s efforts, India had advanced so much, he said.

TNCC vice-president and spokesperson A. Gopanna said he would go to court against a Chennai school if its correspondent did not explain how a book release event was allowed to be held on its premises, in which BJP leader H. Raja reportedly spoke against Nehru and an RSS member got the first copy of the book.