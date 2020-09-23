Krishnasamy to hold protest seeking separate recognition for Devendrakula Vellalars

Simultaneous one-day protests to be held on October 6 at over 10,000 places

Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy on Tuesday said his party had decided to launch simultaneous one-day protests by fasting on October 6, at over 10,000 places across Tamil Nadu, demanding that the State government pass a government order renaming six Scheduled-Caste subcastes — Pallar, Kudumbar, Pannadi, Kaalaadi, Kadayar and Devendrakulatar — as Devendrakula Vellalar, and remove them from the Scheduled caste list.

In a statement, Dr. Krishnasamy said Prime Minister Modi, in a January 2019 meeting in Madurai, had promised that action would be taken and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami too had promised to look into the matter after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while speaking during a campaign in Tenkasi district.

“The Devendrakula Vellalars voted for the AIADMK, in large numbers, and were instrumental in the party’s victory in five Assembly constituencies,” he said.

However, he said the promises that were made 18 months ago had not been kept. Dr. Krishnasamy said the one-day protests by fasting would take place in 10,000 places in Tamil Nadu where Devendrakula Vellalars live in significant numbers, and urged the party cadre to take the message to the community.