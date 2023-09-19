ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnasamy seeks J.P. Nadda’s intervention to strengthen unity between AIADMK and BJP

September 19, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Chennai

Both parties should focus on defeating the “anti-people” DMK, says PT leader

The Hindu Bureau

Puthiya Tamilagam leader K. Krishnasamy

Puthiya Tamilagam founder K. Krishnasamy on Tuesday sought BJP national president J.P. Nadda’s intervention to mend the cracks between the AIADMK and the BJP. He said leaders from both the parties should desist from indulging in war of words just months ahead for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and instead focus on defeating what he called the “anti-people” DMK.

In a statement, he said Mr.Nadda should visit Tamil Nadu to unite NDA parties. “I have already urged Mr. Nadda to organise a meeting and strengthen the alliance. It is important to create unity among the NDA parties. We must think about removing the DMK and not worry about who said what in the past. I don’t want to speak on comments made by any particular leader. Leaders must show restraint.

“This is not the time to engage in war of words. The DMK came to power making 505 promises including getting NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu, generating electricity bill every month, implementing old pension scheme, providing ₹100 as subsidy for a gas cylinder and so on. But, in the last 28 months, they have not been able to implement their promises except for one or two,” he charged.

Instead, illegal sand mining was taking place day and night and being smuggled to neighbouring States, he claimed and said, “at this time, it is important to remove anti-people DMK.”

