Krishnagiri school education department’s distribution of bicycles labelled by caste categories flagged as discriminatory

Akin to ‘two-tumbler’ system
“This is clear segregation, similar to the two-tumbler system, where you have an SC tumbler, BC tumbler,” says Kathir, Director of Evidence, a Madurai-based Dalit rights organization.
“When bicycles for students are labelled like this, they are automatically referred to as “SC cycle, BC cycle, MBC cycle”. Won’t that language only reproduce more discrimination and engender untouchability? That is what we call an intermediate caste psyche that believes this is the only way to keep an account of the number of cycles distributed,” says Mr. Kathir, when The Hindu spoke to him for a reading of the incident.
When contacted, Chief Educational Officer K.P. Maheshwari said, the cycles were issued by various departments (BC welfare department, Adidravidar welfare department) implying that the caste markers were merely an account of their inventory. However, the justification by the education department is seen as ‘non-application of mind’, given that caste solidarities are widely seen as pronounced in schools.
Only last week, at a zonal review meeting headed by the Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Dharmapuri’s Member of Parliament Dr. S. Senthilkumar flagged concerns over heightened caste pride and identification among students in the schools of the Western region.
It was widely acknowledged that strong caste pride in young children was hindering commingling among students in the schools of this region defeating the goal of social justice and equality, with the minister insisting that schools focused eliminating divisions.