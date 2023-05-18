HamberMenu
Krishnagiri municipality removes Vinayagar idol consecrated in violation of government orders underlining secularism

Action comes two days after The Hindu reported on the consecration that violated government orders of 1968 during the first DMK government.

May 18, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
The Vinayagar idol that was erected by Krishnagiri Municipal commissioner outside the Municipality office in contravention of the government orders reaffirming secular public spaces was removed on May 17 2023, two days after The Hindu highlighted the issue. | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

Krishnagiri Municipality removed the Vinayagar idol that was consecrated outside the Municipal Commissioner’s office here, on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The idol was consecrated by the Commissoner M.R. Vasantha on Monday (May 15) with the aid of a temple priest immune to the various government orders that forbade display/practice of ceremonies. 

On Wednesday, the Vinayagar idol was removed and status quo was restored. Reporting on the consecration, The Hindu had flagged the violations at the low levels of the bureaucracy ignoring the government orders of 1968 by the first DMK government.

The government orders underlined Constitution-mandated secularism and Dravidian ideology that called for ridding public offices of religious icons that were exclusionary and antithetical to secular multicultural public spaces. 

