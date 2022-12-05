Krishnagiri MP welcomes T.N.’s feasibility study for Hosur-Bengaluru Metro Rail

December 05, 2022 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Congress Krishnagiri MP A. Chellakumar on Monday, said the feasibility study for the construction of Metro Rail between Hosur and Bommasandra in Bengaluru, announced by the Tamil Nadu government at a cost of ₹75 lakh, would provide economic benefits to the people of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Mr. Chellakumar thanked Tamil Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and said this [feasibility study] was the first step in realising the project.

“I thank CM Stalin on behalf of the people of Krishnagiri. When this project is completed, it will significantly reduce traffic congestion in Hosur, and pollution. Also, 25,000-50,000 people (both from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu) travel between Hosur and Bengaluru for work, education, business and to avail of medical facilities,” said Mr. Chellakumar. He added that this project has been a basic need for scores of people from his district and said that he has been meeting several officials in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Bengaluru Metro and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to get the nod for the project.

“Krishnagiri district accounts for ₹40,000 crore to the State’s GDP. People of the district travel to Bengaluru on a daily basis. Even a majority of farmers take their produce to Bengaluru: for instance, 20 lakh roses are produced in Hosur and most of them are taken to Bengaluru for sale, and the farmers depend on Bengaluru airport for export.”

Mr. Chellakumar added that the Metro Rail has to be constructed for a total of 20.5 kilometers from Bommasandra in Bengaluru to connect Hosur. “Since Hosur has so many industries and people from Bengaluru also commute to Hosur for work, it would benefit both States economically,” he said.

Mr. Chellakumar also added that the cost of constructing 11.7 kilometres that fall in Karnataka and 8.8 kilometres that fall in Tamil Nadu would be borne by the respective State governments and a part of this would be funded by the Central government.