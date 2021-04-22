Krishnagiri district judge’s gunman shoots himself dead at court complex

Police believe domestic unrest was the cause

A 30-year-old gunman of a district judge shot himself dead at the combined court complex in Krishnagiri. The victim, Anbarasan’s body was found splayed in a pool blood on the stairs of a remote corner of the Court campus by the janitor of the complex on Thursday morning.

Anbarasan had only got married five months ago. According to a special branch police source, Anbarasan and his wife were reportedly going through a rough patch, and his wife was at her maternal home. According to the police, domestic unrest is suspected to be the cause of the apparent suicide. Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadar visited the scene of the incident here. Anbarasan has been the gunman of the Principal Judicial Magistrate for over four months, the police source said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)