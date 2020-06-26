Krishnagiri Collector orders inquiry into auctioned government vehicle

The Krishnagiri District Collector has ordered an inquiry into violation of government guidelines, with regard to a government-owned vehicle being auctioned to a private party without re-registration. The action comes following the release of a video.
A video of a government vehicle ferrying a wedding party with a newly-wed couple went viral, raising questions of propriety of the use of a government vehicle for a private wedding party, in addition to the throwing of physical distancing norms to the wind. Upon verification, the vehicle was found to have belonged to the BDO of Hosur, before it was auctioned out to a private party without re-registration.
Taking cognisance of the video, the Collector, S. Prabhakar, had ordered an inquiry into the vehicle that was shown in the video bearing a government of Tamil Nadu licence plate. Dr. Prabhakar told The Hindu that the vehicle had belonged to the BDO(village panchayat), Hosur. It was condemned and auctioned two years ago, but without removing the government logo. The private party that had purchased the vehicle had used the vehicle with the government logo.
“As per the guidelines, the condemned government vehicle should have been re-registered before the hand-over,” Dr. Prabhakar said, adding that necessary action will be initiated.
