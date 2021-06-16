Krishna water reaches State border

It is expected to improve declining storage in city reservoirs

Krishna water discharged from Andhra Pradesh on Monday reached the State’s border in Uthukottai on Wednesday. This will improve the declining storage in the reservoirs that provide drinking water to Chennai.

Initially, about 150 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water reached the entry point of Kandaleru-Poondi canal in Uthukottai, Tiruvallur district. Officials of the Water Resources Department noted that the quantity of water realised at the State’s border had increased to 200 cusecs by noon.

On Wednesday, water discharged at Kandaleru reservoir in Andhra Pradesh was stepped up to 2,100 cusecs so that about 500 cusecs could be provided to Chennai. “We expect the water release to be gradually increased so that we receive 500 cusecs. Water will travel for another 25 km and reach Poondi reservoir by Wednesday evening,” said an official.

The reservoir at Poondi now has only 5% of its total storage capacity of 3,231 million cubic feet (mcft) and water is channelised to other reservoirs. If 500 cusecs of water is received till the month-end, the storage is expected to rise by about 500 mcft. The department is confident that there may not be much seepage loss now as canal lining works have been carried out in some vulnerable portions. Much of the quantity realised at the entry point may flow into the reservoir.

The Andhra Pradesh authorities have promised to continue the supply for the next spell beginning from July. This would help sustain the present supply of 845.41 million litres of water a day to the city, officials said.