Krea varsity opens admission portal for 2024 academic year

October 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Krea University has called for admissions for the academic year 2024 for its various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

It is offering a 4-year BA (honours) and BSc (Honours) programmes at the School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences where students may choose their major in the second year after completing 11 core and skill course requirements. The university offers majors in 13 disciplines, four double majors and 16 minors in Humanities and Social Sciences, Literature and Arts and Sciences.

The flagship 5-year integrated BBA and MBA programme aims at helping students start young. Students may choose to continue the MBA at the college after three years of BBA or may pursue the integrated MBA. They have the option of exiting after the fourth year with a PG diploma or take a year-long sabbatical before returning to the programme. Options include business management, entrepreneurship, managing a family business or business journalism.

In the two-year residential MBA programme, students may specialise in data science and information systems; economics, finance, accounting and quantitative finance, organisational behaviour and human resources, marketing management, operations management and strategic management.

University Vice-Chancellor Nirmala Rao said at the University the students played a role “in co-creating their own learning journey”. Applications are available at www.krea.edu.in.

