K.P. Ramalingam relieved from DMK party post

Former DMK MP and party agriculture wing secretary K.P. Ramalingam has been relieved from his post, party president M.K. Stalin said in a statement on Monday.
Mr. Ramalingam, a supporter of M.K. Alagiri who was expelled from the party some years ago, was relieved from his post because of his views against the all-party meeting suggested by Mr. Stalin to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. A section of the media had carried Ramalingam’s views.
Asked whether he will be replaced by a new secretary for the agriculture wing, party sources said as former Nagapattinam MP A.K.S. Vijayan was also one of the two secretaries, he would continue to hold the post.
