K.P. Munusamy hits out at Vanathi for remarks on ‘political vacuum’

Senior AIADMK leader K.P. Munusamy on Friday hit out at BJP leader Vanathi Srinivasan for reportedly endorsing actor Rajinikanth’s recent claim that there was a political leadership vacuum in Tamil Nadu. Asked about it, Mr .Munusamy shot back, “Was leadership vacuum in the BJP the reason for the party’s inability to gain a foothold in the State’s politics?”

The former minister claimed that the State had won awards (for various achievements) under the joint leadership of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, which “not even the BJP-ruled States had managed to accomplish” in the past two-and-a-half years. Therefore, there was no question of leadership vacuum in Tamil Nadu, he said. According to him, actors such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan have made a bid at “backdoor entry” into politics after the death of the leaders of the two major Dravidian parties - Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi - in the State. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, however, gave them no space, he claimed.

On the sidelines of a party meeting with potential candidates for the local body elections in Krishnagiri, Mr. Munusamy said such comments were borne of frustrated political ambitions. The same c an be said of the endorsement of Rajnikanth’s comments by the expelled DMK leader M.K. Alagiri, he said.