Kozhikode-bound flights diverted to Coimbatore due to inclement weather

Two departed after visibility improved over Calicut airport

Three Kozhikode-bound morning flights from the Middle East were diverted to Coimbatore international airport due to inclement weather in Calicut on Wednesday.

Coimbatore airport authorities said that two Air Arabia flights from Sharjah and an Air India flight from Abu Dhabi were diverted due to poor visibility over Calicut airport.

They said that one flight from Sharjah and the one from Abu Dhabi departed Coimbatore airport after the visibility improved over Calicut airport.