Koyambedu market to be modernised

Real-time traffic management technology among proposals

In a bid to address the problem of traffic congestion, the Koyambedu Market Management Committee (KMMC) plans to use real-time technology to regulate vehicle movement around the market. It would also deploy a team of former transport and traffic police officials for the purpose.

This is one of the components proposed as part of modernising the market. The committee has also sought for a consultant to prepare a detailed project report for improving the infrastructure.

On an average, the market receives about 50,000 visitors daily and nearly 15,000 vehicles, including trucks and two-wheelers, enter the market for loading and unloading produce. Traffic congestion is one of the long-pending issues in the Koyambedu Wholesale Market Complex, considered to be one of Asia’s largest hubs for perishable goods.

Sources at the KMMC said the committee has called for applications from former officials to manage the daily vehicle movement, and the team would be finalised by the month-end. There are plans to use radio frequency identification systems to detect bottlenecks and also track vehicles. A boom-barrier system would also be launched as part of the efforts to decongest the market.

Once the real-time technology is in place, only vehicles registered in the system can enter the market. Dedicated parking space will also be allotted for each market, sources said.

Dedicated organic market

As part of the modernisation efforts, the Koyambedu market may soon house shops for organic food products for which nearly 50,000 sq.ft. has been allotted.

However, other factors, such as the number of shops and types of products, are under scrutiny. Solid waste management is another major challenge in the market that generates nearly 200 tonnes of garbage daily. Officials of the MMC noted that steps to streamline garbage collection were being taken.

Efforts are on to convert vegetable waste into manure using nanotechnology on a trial basis.

Similarly, the committee has also tied up with private firms and non-governmental organisations to convert flower waste into incense sticks. These pilot projects will be implemented on a large scale once they are successful.

Increasing tree cover in the open space reservation land in the market is also on the cards, officials added.