Koyambedu market likely to reopen soon

CHENNAI

25 August 2020 02:27 IST

CM holds meeting with traders

The State government has assured traders that it will reopen the Koyambedu wholesale market complex and other markets across Tamil Nadu soon. The date of reopening of the Koyambedu complex, which was shut following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to be announced shortly.

In a meeting with the representatives of various traders’ organisations on Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami assured them the market that remained closed for over three months now would be reopened soon. Similarly, measures would be taken to reopen the fruits, flowers, vegetables and meat markets across the State. There are chances for the Koyambedu market to be reopened next month, traders said.

A.M.Vikramaraja, State president, Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sankangalin Peramaippu, said a decision on reopening the markets, including the Koyambedu market, would be announced soon after consultation with Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam who is expected to return to Chennai on Wednesday. At present, repair work to improve the basic infrastructure is in progress in the Koyambedu market.

The traders’ body had also represented a charter of demands including opening of shops that were sealed and withdrawal of cases against traders during the lockdown and extension of operating hours for shops, particularly restaurants. Members of the Federation of All Traders Associations of Koyambedu market complex also participated in the meeting.