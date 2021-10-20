Kottaipattinam fishers stay away from sea, protesting Sri Lankan Navy action

PUDUKKOTAI

20 October 2021 15:56 IST

The fishers have held the SL Navy responsible for the death of a fisher, R. Rajkiran, on Monday night, and have demanded that the State take action

Fishers of Kottaipattinam, a coastal hamlet in Pudukottai district, abstained from venturing into the sea on Wednesday, holding the Sri Lankan Navy responsible for the reported death of R. Rajkiran mid-sea on Monday night.

None of the mechanised fishing boats set sail for fishing from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour. More than 300 boats have been anchored at the harbour.

According to sources, the fisher leaders of the village took a collective decision on Tuesday to abstain from fishing, demanding that the Central and State governments take effective action against the Sri Lankan Navy for using excessive force on innocent fishermen.

Asan Mohaideen, president of the Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, said that more than 1,200 fishers took part in the protest. The governments should take speedy steps to bring back the body of Rajkiran, he said.