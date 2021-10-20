Tamil Nadu

Kottaipattinam fishers stay away from sea, protesting Sri Lankan Navy action

A file photograph of the Kottaipattinam harbour. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Fishers of Kottaipattinam, a coastal hamlet in Pudukottai district, abstained from venturing into the sea on Wednesday, holding the Sri Lankan Navy responsible for the reported death of R. Rajkiran mid-sea on Monday night.

None of the mechanised fishing boats set sail for fishing from the Kottaipattinam fishing harbour. More than 300 boats have been anchored at the harbour.

According to sources, the fisher leaders of the village took a collective decision on Tuesday to abstain from fishing, demanding that the Central and State governments take effective action against the Sri Lankan Navy for using excessive force on innocent fishermen.

Asan Mohaideen, president of the Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association, said that more than 1,200 fishers took part in the protest. The governments should take speedy steps to bring back the body of Rajkiran, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2021 3:56:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/kottaipattinam-fishers-stay-away-from-sea-protesting-sri-lankan-navy-action/article37088316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY