Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CHENNAI

05 October 2021 13:03 IST

Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai Young-seup Kwon and senior officials were present, an official release said.

