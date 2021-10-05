Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai Young-seup Kwon and senior officials were present, an official release said.
Korean envoy to India calls on CM
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
October 05, 2021 13:03 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
October 05, 2021 13:03 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 5, 2021 1:04:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/korean-envoy-to-india-calls-on-cm/article36835531.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story