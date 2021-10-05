Tamil Nadu

Korean envoy to India calls on CM

Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Korean Ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai Young-seup Kwon and senior officials were present, an official release said.


