Korean Consulate presents insights into pandemic from renowned scholars

CHENNAI

21 November 2020 02:50 IST

They will help us understand how to prepare for the post-COVID-19 world

The Consulate-General of Republic of Korea has presented insights into the pandemic and post-COVID-19 era by world-renowned scholars on its webpage and social media platform.

Five dialogue videos would help south Indians understand how to deal with the pandemic and prepare for and adapt themselves to the post-pandemic world, according to a statement.

Guy Sorman, a globally acclaimed public intellectual and counsellor to world leaders, has spoken on the major change in ‘culture and society’.

In another video, Michael J Sandel, professor in political philosophy, Harvard University, highlights the character of our society in terms of the deep divisions the pandemic has exposed.

Jacques Attali, economist and futurologist, says many industries will restructure their priorities to form a new ecosystem.

Stephen M Walt, the Robert and Renee Belfer Professor of International Affairs at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, shares his thoughts on the future of international relations after the pandemic, while Jim Yong Kim, former president of the World Bank, shared his views on how to achieve development cooperation for global health governance in the post-COVID-19 era.