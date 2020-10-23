Koodankulam N-project assistant manager missing

Hailing from Kolkata, he reported for duty last on October 9

The Kudankulam police are on the lookout for an assistant manager with the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project.

Police said S. Chakraborty, 35, of Kolkata, disappeared from Anu Vijay Township, the residential colony of KKNPP employees at Chettikulam, after reporting for duty on October 9.

Room locked

As he did not report for duty for a few days, his colleagues went to his room at the township and found it locked.

Since their attempts to identify his location did not yield any result, Manager of KKNPP, Amirthavalli, filed a complaint with Kudankulam police who have registered a case and are on the lookout for him.