Tamil Nadu

Kongu Vellalar Trust thanks Chief Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with members of the Kongu Vellalar Trust at the Secretaria
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 07 November 2021 00:59 IST
Updated: 07 November 2021 00:59 IST

It had sought sanction to set up college

Members of the Kongu Vellalar Trust, led by its president Best S. Ramasamy, called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Saturday. The trust thanked him for considering its representation on the setting up of a women’s college. Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan accompanied them.

The trust had sought sanction for using agricultural land on the Avinashi-Vanjipalayam road in Tiruppur district to set up a women’s college. It had said that the institution would be named after freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai. In a week, the request was favourably considered after a representation was made to Mr. Stalin, an official release said.

