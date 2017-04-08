Kollywood hits a six at National Film Awards

Six awards were bagged by Kollywood in the National Film Awards announced on Friday. While actor Suriya’s time-travel film, 24, grabbed two awards — for Best Cinematographer and Best Production Design — Joker also bagged two awards — Best Regional Film and Best Male Playback Singer (Sundharayyar for the song Jasmine-U).

Renowned lyricist Vairamuthu won the national award for the seventh time for his song, ‘Endha Pakkam Parkum Bodhum Vanam Ondru Dhaan’ from the movie ‘Dharmadurai’. The founder of Blue Ocean Film and Television Academy (BOFTA), G. Dhananjayan, was adjudged the ‘Best Film Critic’ for his analyses of various topics, including film genres, taxation and ticket pricing.

Speaking to reporters after the announcement, Raju Murugan, director of Joker, said that he hoped the national award would open up space for films with political content in future. “Recognising efforts such as Joker opens up space for those who want to talk about politics in their movies. The award will hopefully make sure that filmmakers push the envelope,” said Raju Murugan.

Stating that the film was inspired by people who fight and work for the poorer and weaker sections of the society, he said, “I think the award is a recognition of their work. It is they who inspired me to make this film,” said Raju Murugan. He said he would be happy if films such as Joker would help, in a small way, to bring about a social change. “The world over, good films speak against the ruling ideology. Iranian films are all very political and most of them do very well in film festivals” he said.

‘Recognition for Tamil language’

In a statement, Vairamuthu said that it was Tamil language that was the winner. “What makes me happy is that it is a recognition for Tamil language. I am just an instrument,” he said. Speaking about the song, he said that it emotionally speaks to a man who has contemplated suicide. “Suicide has become a national disease. People commit suicide for love, depression, out of fear and poverty. I wanted to drive home the point that a loss is just a stepping stone for victory,” he said.

Cinematographer Mr. Thirunavukarasu, who won the Best Cinematographer award for 24, said that he had expected to win an award for his work. Speaking about working in a film which was about an inventor of a time-machine, he said, “We expected it and I am happy that the jury chose me. It was challenging to work on the film as the story was completely new. We had to imagine a world of an inventor, his laboratory and it was also unfolding in a specific period. To visualise this was a challenge,” he said.

Talking about his work, Mr. Dhananjayan, said: “I wanted to discuss issues plaguing the industry with possible solutions and how we could address it through my columns in mainstream newspapers. A lot of industry people called me and encouraged me. My workwas also well-noticed,” he said.