Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Anbumani seeks death penalty for perpetrators

He urged the Union and State governments to explore the possibility of opening police stations on the premises of government-run medical college hospitals

Published - August 17, 2024 01:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Anbumani Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday (August 17, 2024) sought the death penalty for the perpetrators in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.

In a statement, Mr. Ramadoss expressed concerns over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the subsequent mob violence that led to the vandalism of a portion of the hospital. “The act of violence against doctors is cruel and unacceptable. The West Bengal Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation have not traced the perpetrators of the crime yet, and that has increased apprehension among doctors,” he said.

The police should bring to book those involved in the rape and murder, and they must be given the death penalty, he said, urging the Union and State governments to explore the possibility of opening police stations within the premises of government-run medical college hospitals to ensure the safety of doctors.

