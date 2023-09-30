HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolar pharmacist arrested for dumping medical wastes in Bathalapalli RF near Vellore

He dumped around 50 kg of medical wastes in the Bathalapalli RF, say forest officials

September 30, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
A case was filed against pharmacist Prasad under Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

A case was filed against pharmacist Prasad under Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

A 48-year-old man, who runs a pharmacy in Kolar Gold Field (KGF) in Karnataka, was arrested by forest officials for dumping medical wastes in Bathalapalli reserve forest (RF) that comes under Pernambut forest range near Vellore.

Forest officials said that D. Rajendra Prasad has been running a pharmacy for many years in KGF. He travels to Vellore town via Pernambut and Gudiyatham to buy syringes, medicines, medical equipment and surgical items regularly. He came to Vellore to buy medical stocks a few days ago but on his way, he dumped around 50 kg of medical wastes including used syringes, expired medicines like tablets, capsules and syrups in the Bathalapalli RF, which is around 50 km from KGF.

Syringes and expired medicines were found in the reserve forest.

Syringes and expired medicines were found in the reserve forest.

Based on alerts from residents in the area, a team of forest officials led by P. Satish Kumar, forest range officer (Pernambut), inspected the RF and recovered dumped medical wastes. The team also found unused receipts of the pharmacy. With the address and phone numbers in the bills, the forest team conducted an inquiry with Prasad, who admitted that he dumped the medical wastes during his trip to Vellore a few days ago.

Based on the orders of S. Kalanidhi, District Forest Officer (DFO), Vellore division, a case was filed against Prasad under Indian Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Later, he was lodged at the sub-jail in Gudiyatham town.

Forest officials said that Bathalapalli RF on TN-AP border, which covers around 10,000 hectares, is a habitat for elephants, spotted deer, wild boar, peacocks and jackals. The RF is also a corridor for elephants, especially those coming from Kaundinya Wildlife Sanctuary from Chittoor in A.P.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.