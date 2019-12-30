‘Kolam’ protests against CAA gain momentum in Chennai

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) through kolams continued in the State on Monday, with members of the DMK decorating the outside of their houses with kolams that had anti-CAA messages.

On Sunday, police had detained eight residents, including 5 women for drawing kolams that protested the CAA in Besant Nagar. The residents, members of a platform called 'Citizens Against CAA Group' had gone to different streets in Besant Nagar and requested permission from house owners to draw the kolams in front of their homes. They had been picked up by the police while drawing some. Political leaders had condemned the police action.

Monday saw DMK party president M.K. Stalin and DMK Lok Sabha member M. Kanimozhi tweeting photographs of the outside of their residences that had kolams with messages against the CAA, such as ‘Vendaam CAA’. A kolam also appeared in front of late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence.

The DMK, last week, had led a massive rally in the city, protesting against the Act.

On Monday, the hastags #DMKKolamprotest and #kolamagainstCAA were trending on Twitter.