Kolam protest: Stalin, Vaiko condemn detention of women

DMK president M.K. Stalin and MDMK leader Vaiko on Sunday condemned the Chennai police for detaining a group of persons, mainly comprising women, for drawing ‘kolam’ (rangoli) with anti-CAA/NRC messages in Besant Nagar. Those detained have since been released.
“This is clear example that the authoritarianism of the despicable AIADMK is increasing day by day,” Mr. Stalin tweeted.
He said the detention of the women was against their right to freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under the fundamental rights of the Constitution. “Release them immediately and withdraw the case against them,” he added.
Mr. Vaiko said that if the AIADMK government thought that it could suppress the anger of the people through police action, it would learn a lesson from history.
He said students and youth had come to the streets to oppose the CAA and the protests were widespread across the nation.
