Watch | Kolam contest enters Asia Book of Records

A 'kolam' drawing contest in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu has made it into the Asia Book of Records. Hundreds of students created 510 unique 'kolams', the traditional art of designs done with powder. The record was set by the Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women. The event, organised by The Hindu Group and Tata Tea Chakra Gold was an attempt to set the record for the most number of unique dotted kolams in one location. The designs for the kolams were chosen by the university from 1,302 submissions. 10 designs selected in The Hindu's kolam contest were also recreated by the students. The designs were categorised into animals, loops, flowers, and abstract.