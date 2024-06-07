Kodanad Estate can be inspected by local body officials, says Madras High Court

The Madras High Court on Friday made it clear that Kodanad Village Panchayat in the Nilgiris district is entitled to inspect the sprawling 825 acre Kodanad Estate, owned by former AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, to ascertain whether any unauthorised buildings had been constructed over there.

A Division Bench of Justices S.M. Subramaniam and C. Kumarappan said the inspections should be carried out strictly in terms of the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats Act, 1994 and by following procedures, such as issuing notice, prescribed under the statutory rules framed thereunder.

The orders were passed while disposing of a batch of three writ appeals filed by the State government as well as the Kodanad panchayat president in 2008 challenging a single judge’s April 30, 2008 common order on a batch of four writ petitions filed by the estate management in 2007.

The single judge had declared as illegal an inspection carried out at the estate by a battery of officials on May 31, 2007. He held that the procedures prescribed under the Tamil Nadu Panchayat Rules were not followed before conducting that inspection and therefore the latter was bad in law.

Then, the judge had pointed out that the Kodanad village grama sabha had passed a resolution on March 27, 2007 for issuing notice to unauthorised buildings as well as those that had not been assessed for property tax. It was thereafter, steps were taken to inspect the Kodanad Estate too for violations, if any.

Though the original owner of the estate, Radha Venkatachalam, had obtained permission of the Architectural and Aesthetic Aspects Committee as well as the State government in March 1995 for construction of a residential building, the panchayat officials doubted whether it was constructed without violations.

The issue got aggravated further on May 19, 2007 when the then chairman of Kotagiri Panchayat Union, who was also a general council Member of DMK, wrote to the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi accusing the estate owners of having cheated the State government by not paying stamp duty while purchasing the estate.

The complainant also claimed that the estate owners were constructing a palatial bungalow with 90 rooms and preventing the local residents from using the Estate road to commute. Acting upon the complaint, the government had, on May 21, 2007, directed the then Collector to take action.

“Therefore, the so called inspection conducted on May 31, 2007 not only by the executive authority of panchayat but by a wide range of officers drawn from other departments without specifying the purpose, clearly shows certain command performance from the higher-ups,” the single judge had observed.

However, the Division Bench led by Justice Subramaniam said, the suspicion of political motive behind the entire exercise may not hold any water at present since the writ appeals had been pending in the court for more than 15 years. Therefore, now the inspection could be conducted strictly in accordance with law, they clarified.

