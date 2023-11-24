November 24, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch-CID investigating the dacoity-cum-murder at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s estate bungalow at Kodanad in the Nilgiris in 2017, has summoned a businessman to appear before the team on November 28.

Sources said that G. Sivakumar, who runs a textile company in Tiruppur, has been asked to appear before the team.

Mr. Sivakumar had alerted 108 ambulance services to an accident near Attur in Salem district on the night of April 28, 2017, in which C. Kanagaraj, Jayalaithaa’s former driver and a key accused in the case, died.

Mr. Sivakumar happened to witness the accident while travelling from Chennai to Tiruppur in his car.

The accident occurred a few days after the dacoity-cum-murder of a security guard at the estate bungalow. Sources added that Mr. Sivakumar is the son of a retired IPS officer.