HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case: CB-CID summons businessman

November 24, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch-CID investigating the dacoity-cum-murder at former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s estate bungalow at Kodanad in the Nilgiris in 2017, has summoned a businessman to appear before the team on November 28.

Sources said that G. Sivakumar, who runs a textile company in Tiruppur, has been asked to appear before the team.

Mr. Sivakumar had alerted 108 ambulance services to an accident near Attur in Salem district on the night of April 28, 2017, in which C. Kanagaraj, Jayalaithaa’s former driver and a key accused in the case, died.

ALSO READ
Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case | CB-CID sends eight mobile phones used by the accused for forensic analysis

Mr. Sivakumar happened to witness the accident while travelling from Chennai to Tiruppur in his car.

The accident occurred a few days after the dacoity-cum-murder of a security guard at the estate bungalow. Sources added that Mr. Sivakumar is the son of a retired IPS officer.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / gangs & organised crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.