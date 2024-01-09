GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder | CB-CID SIT summons key accused Sayan

January 09, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) team, which is investigating the dacoity-cum-murder at the estate bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Kodanad in the Nilgiris in 2017, has summoned key accused K.V. Sayan for questioning.

Sayan, a native of Thrissur district in Kerala, has been asked to appear before the Special Investigation Team(SIT)’s temporary office on the Police Recruits School (PRS) campus in Coimbatore on January 11, said sources.

Sayan is alleged to have headed the group of men that gained entry into the bungalow, jointly owned by Jayalalithaa and her confidante Sasikala, on the intervening night of April 23 and 24 of 2017. They gunned down security guard Om Bahadur.

After questioning Sayan, who is named the second accused, the SIT is planning to summon the remaining 11 accused in the case. First accused in the case, C. Kanagaraj, former driver of Jayalalithaa, died in an alleged road accident in Salem a few days after the crime.

Meanwhile, a team of experts from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) at Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat are likely to visit BSNL’s Tiruchi office in February for a forensic analysis of Call Detail Records (CDR) of various mobile numbers as part of the investigation.

The SIT had sent the CDRs of over 30 mobile numbers, which were obtained in magnetic tape format from BSNL, to the NFSU for examination in February last year.

G.S. Madhavan, Superintendent of Police, SIT, visited NFSU recently to enquire about the progress of the examination. NFSU experts informed the officer that retrieving of certain data from the main servers in the BSNL office in Tiruchi would be required for the same.

