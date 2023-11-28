ADVERTISEMENT

Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case: businessman appears before CB-CID SIT

November 28, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch-CID, which is investigating the dacoity-cum-murder at the estate bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Kodanad in the Nilgiris in 2017, on Tuesday recorded statements of a businessman.

G. Sivakumar, who runs a textile company in Tiruppur, appeared before the SIT after the latter summoned him. The procedure lasted for a few hours.

ALSO READ
Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case | CB-CID sends eight mobile phones used by the accused for forensic analysis

Mr. Sivakumar had alerted 108 ambulance services to an accident near Attur in Salem district on the night of April 28, 2017, in which C. Kanagaraj, Jayalaithaa’s former driver and a key accused in the case, died.

Mr. Sivakumar, son of a retired IPS officer, happened to witness the accident while travelling from Chennai to Tiruppur in his car. The accident occurred a few days after the dacoity-cum-murder of a security guard at the estate bungalow.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US