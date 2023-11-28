HamberMenu
Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case: businessman appears before CB-CID SIT

November 28, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch-CID, which is investigating the dacoity-cum-murder at the estate bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Kodanad in the Nilgiris in 2017, on Tuesday recorded statements of a businessman.

G. Sivakumar, who runs a textile company in Tiruppur, appeared before the SIT after the latter summoned him. The procedure lasted for a few hours.

ALSO READ
Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case | CB-CID sends eight mobile phones used by the accused for forensic analysis

Mr. Sivakumar had alerted 108 ambulance services to an accident near Attur in Salem district on the night of April 28, 2017, in which C. Kanagaraj, Jayalaithaa’s former driver and a key accused in the case, died.

Mr. Sivakumar, son of a retired IPS officer, happened to witness the accident while travelling from Chennai to Tiruppur in his car. The accident occurred a few days after the dacoity-cum-murder of a security guard at the estate bungalow.

