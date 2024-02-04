February 04, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Crime Branch CID’s (CB-CID) Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the dacoity-cum-murder at the estate bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Kodanad in the Nilgiris in 2017, is reviewing forensic analysis reports of mobile phones used by the accused.

The SIT had sent eight mobile phones seized from the accused to a government laboratory for digital analysis last year.

A source privy to the development said that the SIT has received reports of these analysis and officials were reviewing the findings, which are expected to throw light into the planning and execution of the dacoity. Findings of the report will also turn crucial while questioning the accused in the case.

So far, the SIT has summoned and questioned the second accused, namely K.V. Sayan of Thrissur in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The source added that the SIT will summon Sayan for a second round of questioning, before proceeding to quiz the other 11 accused in the case. Out of the 13 accused persons in the case, C. Kanagaraj, Jayalalithaa’s former driver and first accused in the case, died in an alleged road traffic accident in Salem, a few days after the crime.

It was on the intervening night of April 23 and 24 of 2017, a group of men gained entry into the bungalow, after gunning down security guard Om Bahadur.

NFSU team to visit again for CDR analysis

The team of experts from the National Forensic Sciences University at Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat, who visited the BSNL office in Tiruchi on Friday to examine the Call Detail Record (CDR) tapes related to the case, is likely to make a second visit soon.

During Friday’s visit, the experts checked equipment at the BSNL office which were used to record CDR in magnetic tape format, which is an obsolete technology now. The experts told the SIT that they would visit the office again. The SIT aims to retrieve and decipher CDR of more than 30 mobile numbers, which were used by persons who are in the list of potential suspects.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.