Kodanad accused fear threat to safety: lawyer

UDHAGAMANDALAM

03 November 2020 01:33 IST

The two prime accused in the Kodanad estate dacoity-cum-murder case feared for their safety, according to their lawyer G. Anandan.

Speaking to reporters outside the district judge court premises in Udhagamandalam where the accused K.V. Sayan and ‘Walayar’ Manoj appeared on Monday, Mr Anandan they were apprehensive of their safety. They were lodged at the Coimbatore Central Prison in judicial custody.

Mr. Anandan said they had requested the judge during an earlier hearing to direct the prison authorities to allow them to use phones at the prison to speak to their families.

He alleged that after they were taken back to jail, they were put in a cell with no basic amenities and were not given adequate food and water. “Even today, while being brought to court, they were not allowed a change of clothes and are being ill-treated,” he claimed.