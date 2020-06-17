Kodambakkam zone has the highest number of barricaded streets in Chennai

The rise in number of COVID-19 cases in West Mambalam, in a single day on Monday, has raised concerns among the residents of Kodambakkam and parts of T. Nagar which fall under Kodambakkam Zone. This zone currently has the highest number of containment zones in the city. Despite the Royapuram zone having more than 5,200 COVID-19 positive cases, the Kodambakkam zone has the highest number of containment zones with 54 streets of the total 95 containment zones maintained by the Chennai Corporation.
A senior official of the civic body said that any street which has more than 5 COVID-19 cases would be designated as a containment zone and the entire street would be closed. Previously, even if there was one COVID-19 patient, the street was barricaded, but the numbers have been revised.
The next highest barricaded zone in the city was Tondiarpet with 24 streets, followed by Sholinganallur zone, with only four streets. Royapuram now has only three streets designated as containment zones. Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar and Teynampet zones have three containment zones each, with Ambattur and Perungudi zones having only two containment streets each.
Seven zones including Tirvottiyur, Manali, and Madhavaram zones in north Chennai, and Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar zones in south Chennai, do not have any containment zones. Also Anna Nagar zone in west Chennai has no barricaded street.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath