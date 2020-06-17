Kodambakkam zone has the highest number of barricaded streets in Chennai

The rise in number of COVID-19 cases in West Mambalam, in a single day on Monday, has raised concerns among the residents of Kodambakkam and parts of T. Nagar which fall under Kodambakkam Zone. This zone currently has the highest number of containment zones in the city. Despite the Royapuram zone having more than 5,200 COVID-19 positive cases, the Kodambakkam zone has the highest number of containment zones with 54 streets of the total 95 containment zones maintained by the Chennai Corporation.

A senior official of the civic body said that any street which has more than 5 COVID-19 cases would be designated as a containment zone and the entire street would be closed. Previously, even if there was one COVID-19 patient, the street was barricaded, but the numbers have been revised.

The next highest barricaded zone in the city was Tondiarpet with 24 streets, followed by Sholinganallur zone, with only four streets. Royapuram now has only three streets designated as containment zones. Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar and Teynampet zones have three containment zones each, with Ambattur and Perungudi zones having only two containment streets each.

Seven zones including Tirvottiyur, Manali, and Madhavaram zones in north Chennai, and Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Adyar zones in south Chennai, do not have any containment zones. Also Anna Nagar zone in west Chennai has no barricaded street.