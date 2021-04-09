Knowledge park, museum opened to public at Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum in Chennai

Memorial was shut recently due to finishing work, Assembly poll

A knowledge park and museum at the mausoleum of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at Marina were on Friday thrown open to the public.

Officials of the Public Works Department said though the state-of-the-art facilities worth ₹80 crore were inaugurated in February, the mausoleum was closed as final touches were being given and also due to Assembly election.

The two facilities appear to be an extension of the wings of a phoenix on the northern and southern sides of the memorial. Constructed over 8,550 sq.ft. each, they will display digital content on the former CM’s life and achievements.

With murals and a wax statue of Jayalalithaa, visitors can view animation videos on various schemes implemented during her tenures and other aspects of her life, including school life and film career.

Visitors can also take a selfie with Jayalalithaa through augmented reality technology. Virtual reality (VR) technology has been used in many installations.

Officials noted that people were allowed to visit the memorial a fortnight ago.

“We have deployed more security personnel at the facility and visitors are being allowed after following COVID-19 safety protocols,” said an official.

Suggestions have been put forth to introduce a nominal fee to access the VR facilities in the venue.