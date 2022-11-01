Knowledge enhancement sessions for MSMEs

An initiative by ICAI wherein a bus is reaching out across 75 cities for a period of 75 days with 75 Knowledge Enhancement programmes

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 01, 2022 00:39 IST

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Southern India Regional Council on Monday conducted a knowledge enhancement event which was supported by MSME Development Institute, SIDBI, NSIC, FaMe Tamil Nadu, SBI, Exim Bank among others.

This was part of an initiative by ICAI which conducted MSME Yatra and MSME SETU wherein a bus is reaching out across 75 cities for a period of 75 days with 75 Knowledge Enhancement programmes. The bus reached Chennai on October 31.

R. Selvam, Executive Director, Council for Leather Exports was the chief guest for the programme. The events had presentations from SIDBI, SBI among others and covered topics like facilitation schemes of MSMEs in Tamil Nadu, Role of FaMe in promoting and facilitating MSMEs among others.

Sripriya Kumar, Central Council Member, ICAI, China Masthan Talakayala, chairman, Southern India Regional Council spoke on the occasion.

