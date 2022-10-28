‘Know stroke, to treat stroke’

Being aware of the signs and seeking immediate emergency medical care can save lives and improve outcome for survivors, says doctor

On the eve of World Stroke Day, doctors of Kauvery Hospital emphasised the theme for this year — ‘Minutes can save lives’. The top cause of a stroke is lack of awareness of prevention and treatment, speakers at a webinar on the topic “Stroke - Be Fast” as part of The Hindu Wellness Series, said.

Stroke or brain attack occurs when blood supply to the brain is disrupted, resulting in oxygen starvation, brain damage and loss of function. It is a serious health hazard to which nearly 5.6 million people succumb every year, making it the second most common cause of mortality with India being the Stroke Capital of the World.

G. Jos Jasper, Head, Brain and Spine Surgery, Neurology & Neuroscience, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi, said 80% of the strokes caused are preventable. Knowing the signs of stroke and seeking immediate emergency medical care could save lives and improve outcome for survivors. He suggests a life-saving mnemonic – BE FAST (Balance, Eyes, Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties, Test) to detect an early stage of stroke. The initial 4.5 hours are the magic window for treating any stroke patient.

Sivarajan Thandeeswaran, Senior Consultant, Neurology & Neuroscience, Kauvery Hospital, Chennai, highlighted that the clinical risk factor for stroke was high blood pressure. There were many other risk factors such as physical inactivity, unhealthy diet, smoking habits, harmful use of alcohol, atrial fibrillation, raised blood lipid levels, obesity, genetic disposition, stress and depression.

Awareness on lifestyle changes could prevent stroke and also reduce chances of a second stroke, he said. Noticeable lifestyle changes such as indulging in physical activity, healthy diet, reducing stress, avoiding smoking and alcohol intoxication could play a significant role in preventing stroke.

Is India Stroke-ready?

The doctors suggested that the key to being prepared is to identify, well in advance, Stroke-Ready Hospitals or Comprehensive Stroke Centers that are equipped with sufficient staff and other facilities. The care centre must consist of a neurologist, neurosurgeon, neuro-trained staff, CT/MRI scan facilities and a rehabilitation center. Tele stroke is also an alternative for underserved areas to receive instant care.