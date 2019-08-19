Knee replacement surgeries on the rise, say experts

There has been an increase in the number of knee replacement surgeries in the country, according to a senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon. However, what worries surgeons is the number of people who return for revision surgeries.

In 1994, only 300 knee replacements were done, but now, almost one million are done, and doctors are seeing more people returning for a second surgery. While a revision may be required after a fall, what doctors are concerned about are issues such as osteoporosis and bone weakness that people are not aware of, said A. Navaladi Shankar, senior consultant orthopaedic surgeon and head of the orthopaedic department at Apollo Hospitals.

According to him, there has been a steady increase in the number of primary knee replacement failures. In some cases, it could be simple bone weakness. “Almost 15 million have arthritis and only 10% undergo knee replacement. The answer is revision knee replacement, a complex procedure requiring experienced surgeons,” Dr. Shankar added.

An experienced surgeon will be able to identify the cause for the failure, and when revision surgery is required, the patient may need additional care to prevent infections, he said.

Apollo Hospitals has started a separate unit, which includes a multidisciplinary team, to attend to patients with failed primary knee replacement.

People believe that once a knee replacement surgery is done, they are cured, said Dr. Shankar. Such people require annual bone density test to rule out osteoporosis or bone weakness. They should be conscious about diet and exercise regularly to ensure their bone health, he added.