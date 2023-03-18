K.N. Nehru calls on Tiruchi N. Siva at Chief Minister’s intervention

March 18, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - TIRUCHI

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, whose supporters attacked the house of DMK Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi N. Siva and his supporters at a police station in Tiruchi on Wednesday, called on the MP at his house and offered his explanation on Friday evening.

Mr. Nehru drove straight to Mr. Siva’s house upon his arrival in Tiruchi from Chennai after meeting Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the morning. The meeting lasted about 30 minutes. Besides explaining his position, Mr. Nehru told Mr. Siva that he had no role in the incident.

“I would not have allowed this had I known about it. I told the Chief Minister that I had no role in the incident. The Chief Minister asked me to meet Mr. Siva, one of the senior leaders, who was working well in Parliament,” Mr. Nehru told reporters in the presence of Mr. Siva. The Minister said he and Mr. Siva had a “frank conversation”.

Mr. Nehru said he did not notice what was happening at Mr. Siva’s house (when the incident took place) as a police van was parked right in front of his house. Thereafter, he had gone to Budalur in Thanjavur district to participate in a function. Only there he came to know that the police had registered a case and were on the look-out for persons who had barged into the police station. The incident should not have happened and similar incidents would not happen in the future.

“The Chief Minister told me that myself and Siva are working for the development of the party in Tiruchi and asked me to meet him to pacify him and sort out the differences with him and inform the people that there is no issue among us. Based on it, I met Mr. Siva” Mr, Nehru said.

Mr. Siva said the Chief Minister was leading the State with a great sense of responsibility and Mr. Nehru met him at his intervention. “We exchanged our views and explained what had happened. Let bygones be bygones. The party is important for both of us. We work for the party at different levels. Many others are also working in different ways for the betterment of the party and future actions will be oriented towards this end,” Mr. Siva said.