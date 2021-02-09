KMC to get new block with six storeys, 12 operation theatres

Facility with ICUs, burns ward set up at a cost of ₹269.68 cr.

The Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital will soon have a six-storey tower block with 12 operation theatres. The new block was being established at an estimate of ₹269.68 crore.

The building, for which Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami laid the foundation stone on Monday, is coming up under the Tamil Nadu Urban Health Care Project (supported by Japan International Cooperation Agency) as part of the scheme for upgrading tertiary hospitals. While the construction of the building is estimated to cost ₹135.50 crore, the estimate for the equipment to be installed has been put at ₹134.18 crore.

“This is the first tower block for KMC. We will have full-fledged operation theatres (OT). There will be modular OTs, intensive care units (ICU), emergency care, and burns care,” said P. Vasanthamani, dean of KMC. The block is likely to be completed in 18 months.

The facility will have a hybrid OT for neurology, cardiothoracic care, surgical gastroenterology, urology/transplant, orthopaedics, general surgery and burns.

The building will have ICU beds, post-operative care unit, post anaesthesia care unit, surgical ICU, neurology ICU and burns ICU. The burns ward, surgical ward, cardiology ward, nephrology ward, urology ward, dialysis/continuous renal replacement therapy unit will have 410 beds in all. Re-constructive surgery ward, endoscopy suite, ultrasound, laboratory and poison unit besides imaging centre, emergency department and central sterile services will be part of the new block.