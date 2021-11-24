Kisan Credit Cards for cattle farmers

VIRUDHUNAGAR

24 November 2021 21:52 IST

A special campaign for Kisan Credit Card for cattle farmers was launched here on Wednesday and it would go on till February 15, 2022.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said that cattle farmers, who were interested in getting the cards could apply with the veterinary dispensaries on Fridays.

Advertising

Advertising

They should produce a copy of their Aadhaar card, voter identity card or family card, copy of the first page of the savings bank passbook, two passport size photographs and land documents along with the application.

The credit cards would be given to eligible farmers at the rate of interest fixed by the government, he added.